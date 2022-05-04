Trivia
Morgan's Pub & Grill, Pine Bluff 8640 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
media release: Premier Trivia presents Star Wars Trivia
Every month, Morgan's Bar & Grill and Premier Trivia host a themed trivia night. On May the Fourth (Star Wars Day), our theme will be STAR WARS TRIVIA. All trivia questions will be themed around Star Wars film and TV offerings.
Trivia begins at 7 PM and will run approx. 2 hours.
Info
Morgan's Pub & Grill, Pine Bluff 8640 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
Recreation