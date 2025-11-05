media release: 6 pm Wednesdays. The event is free and open to individuals or teams up to 10 people. We'll have prizes for the winning team. Come on out for a fun evening in support of a great cause!

Weekly themes:

Nov. 5: For the Love of Parks: Our inaugural trivia night for this season will be hosted by Friends of Donald Park, a wonderful group that works to keep Donald Park the beautiful recreation area that we all enjoy. 10% of sales for the evening will go to Friends of Donald Park. https://www.facebook.com/events/824153136765727/

Nov. 12: Cave Life Rocks: Join us for a "rocky" night of trivia hosted by Cave of the Mounds! Grab your friends and test your knowledge on our local Natural National Landmark. The evening's theme of "Cave Life Rocks" will focus on geology, conservation, and cave-related questions. 10% of the evening's sales will go the Mount Horeb Community Foundation, which provides monetary grants for local organizations and community projects. https://www.facebook.com/events/3384896655001621/

Nov. 19: Be-leaf in the Power of Nature: Join us for an evening of trivia about natural resources hosted by Marie and Wade! Marie Raboin works with the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, and Wade Moder is the Natural Resources Educator for UW Madison's Dane County Extension.10% of the evening's sales will go towards Southern Driftless Grasslands, a mighty group of organizations working together to conserve the grasslands of Southwest Wisconsin. https://www.facebook.com/events/2543822656004794/

Dec. 3: Quiz-consin: Calling all Cheeseheads! Test your knowledge of all things Wisconsin at our first Quiz-consin, hosted by Lisa White, Democratic senatorial candidate for District 17. Wear your cheeseheads, Packers gear, and/or Wisconsin-themed apparel. Prizes will be awarded to the team with the best costume. 10% of the evening's sales will go to Lisa White's fundraising efforts. Come out to have fun AND support a great cause! Cheeseheads unite! https://www.facebook.com/events/2435003046917338/

Dec. 10: Out and Proud: Join us for an evening of trivia hosted by our friends at PFLAG! 10% of the evening's sales will go to PFLAG Mount Horeb. Come out for some fun AND to support a great cause! “There will not be a magic day when we wake up and it’s now okay to express ourselves publicly. We make that day by doing things publicly until it’s simply the way things are.” – Tammy Baldwin https://www.facebook.com/events/1388675126194268/

Dec. 17: Music Can Change the World: Join us for Brix's last trivia night before the holidays! The evening's theme is "Music Can Change the World" and will be hosted by Wednesday Night Live. 10% of the evening's sales will go towards keeping the music alive at Grundahl Park next summer. Come on out and have a rockin' good time, all while supporting a great cause! https://www.facebook.com/events/811841875138401/