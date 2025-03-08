media release: Join us for our annual Trivia Night fundraiser to benefit the Elvehjem PTO and Bobcat community! This event features traditional trivia, dinner and dessert, auctions, raffles, and FUN! Cash bar will be available. This is an adults only event that helps the LVM PTO raise money for Elvehjem Elementary School students, staff, and our school community. Funds from this event are used in a variety of ways to support our learning community, including: paying for school busses for each classroom to attend a field trip, improvements to our outdoor classroom and garden, special events like the talent show, guest speakers at the school, and much more!

Register: tinyurl.com/pto-trivia

Agenda:

5:30 doors open

6:30 trivia begins

9:00 auction closes

9:30 event closes

Ticket options:

Early Bird tickets are available now through Feb. 28 and are $30/player; prices increase to $40/player on Mar. 1. Each team may have up to 10 players, and must identify someone as the team captain when you register. Don't have a team? No problem! We can help you find a team to play with or you can play solo. Ticket prices include a nacho bar dinner, dessert, a traditional game of trivia, and access to our silent auction and raffles.

Dinner and Auction-only tickets are also available. Early Bird No-Trivia tickets are $15/person through Feb. 28; prices increase to $25/person on Mar. 1. These tickets include a nacho bar dinner, dessert, and access to our silent auction and raffles.