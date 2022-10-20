RSVP for Trivia Night

press release: Are you smarter than a zookeeper? Join us for a fun-filled evening of animal and Halloween-themed trivia at Henry Vilas Zoo! Show off your animal knowledge and learn new trivia to impress your friends and family. In between trivia sets, meet and learn about some of our amazing education animals. Snacks are provided. Please eat dinner before you arrive. This is a non-alcoholic event for ages 18+. Pre-registration required. 6:30 – 9:30 pm, Friday, October 21, register by Thursday, October 20. $25.