RSVP for Trivia Night

Buy Tickets

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Are you smarter than a zookeeper? Join us for a fun-filled evening of animal and Halloween-themed trivia at Henry Vilas Zoo! Show off your animal knowledge and learn new trivia to impress your friends and family. In between trivia sets, meet and learn about some of our amazing education animals. Snacks are provided. Please eat dinner before you arrive. This is a non-alcoholic event for ages 18+. Pre-registration required.  6:30 – 9:30 pm, Friday, October 21, register by Thursday, October 20. $25.

Info

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Recreation
608-266-4732
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Trivia Night - 2022-10-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Trivia Night - 2022-10-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Trivia Night - 2022-10-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Trivia Night - 2022-10-20 00:00:00 ical