media release: Join us every Wednesday at 6:30pm for an exciting Trivia Night at The WineHouse! Gather your friends, put your knowledge to the test, and compete for fun prizes in a lively atmosphere. Best of all, it’s completely free to participate! Whether you're a trivia pro or just looking for a fun midweek activity, everyone is welcome. Don’t miss out on a night of entertainment, good company, and great prizes!