Trivia Night with Andy North

press release: Grab your friends for an evening of trivia, music, food and drinks… all to raise money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center!

Andy North and Friends will host this year’s event at the brand-new venue, The Sylvee. DJ Shawna, the host of Area Red at UW Badgers games, will be providing the evening’s soundtrack, and there are sure to be a few celebrity appearances. Food and drinks are included, and yes! there will be prizes.

Following the main trivia event, join us for the afterparty upstairs at The Sylvee. There will be more music, more drinks, and more friendly competition to keep you entertained late into the evening.