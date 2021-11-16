CANCELED: Trivia

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  Themed Trivia starts at 7pm.  Bring a team or be a team of one.  Free to play with prizes from the brewery and The Rigby.

Upcoming topics:

Nov. 23: Twilight

608-442-1112
