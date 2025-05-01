media release: Madison's most thrilling trivia experience awaits you at Thrill Factory, where every Thursday Night transforms into an unforgettable journey of fun and friendly competition! Hosted by Premier Trivia, this event offers players the chance to showcase their knowledge across a wide array of topics, from pop culture to history, science, and beyond. The engaging hosts keep the energy high, ensuring each question feels exciting and rewarding. Players can compete for a variety of fun prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

What truly sets this trivia night apart is its unique ambiance. Thrill Factory's vibrant atmosphere is a tropical oasis, complete with lush palm trees and a lively vibe that transports you far from the everyday. Whether you're teaming up with friends or flying solo, the welcoming community and exhilarating gameplay make it an experience you'll want to return to again and again. So gather your team and dive into Madison's ultimate trivia destination at Thrill Factory—you won't want to miss it!

Please remember to bring a writing utensil to the trivia games.