× Expand Trixie Mattel A close-up of Trixie Mattel. Trixie Mattel

media release: Drag queen, artist, activist and Wisconsin native Trixie Mattel will share her journey as an entertainer and advocate in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee's free lecture lineup.

The event, titled “An Evening With Trixie Mattel,” will feature a 75-minute moderated Q&A. Current UW-Madison students may register for tickets on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Students will require a promo code, which they will receive via email, to acquire their ticket. Any remaining tickets will become available to the general public on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., with a limit of one ticket per person. Registration for the event will be available on the Campus Arts Ticketing website.

The winner of season three of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and a season seven competitor on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Mattel is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and drag culture. Originally from Silver Cliff, Wisconsin, Mattel’s Barbie-inspired drag persona developed during her college years in Milwaukee.

“Everybody has some sort of relationship with the color palette and the proportions of Barbie,” said Mattel in a 2017 GQ interview. “It gives people warm fuzzies. Even if you didn’t play with dolls, you’re like, I know that reference. I know what I’m looking at. It was a way of getting the audience to root for me as soon as they see me.”

In addition to her national performance tours, Mattel’s work includes her feature documentary “Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts,” appearances on TV shows such as “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” and her role as a co-host of podcast “The Bald and the Beautiful" and web series “UNHhhh” alongside Katya Zamolodchikova.

The student-led WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 12 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

Patrons can learn more about the upcoming free talk featuring Trixie Mattel here.