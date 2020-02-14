press release: FANTASY” is an unparalleled burlesque experience featuring dazzling dancers, high flying aerialists, and comic circus performers. Created by the Queen of New Orleans Burlesque Trixie Minx; she is delighted to bring you an evening of glamorous strip-tease entertainment. Hosted by a mischievous magician, each act showcases a facet of love from sweet flirtation to sultry romance.

Friday 14, Valentine"s Day show includes dinner buffet & show, with table seating (not private) for up to four guests. The buffet is from 7-8:15 p.m., with the show starting at 8:30 pm. $55/person. Private tables are an additional $50 charge, to reserve send a request to info@anchorfun.com Tickets include our Prime Buffet that consists of a selection of hand-carved meats, fish and chicken along with sides and salad bar. Full cash bar in the show, along with cocktail service during the show.

Saturday, Feb. 15, Valentine's show includes table seating (not private) for up to four guests. $35/person. Private tables are an additional $50 charge, to reserve send a request to info@anchorfun.com.