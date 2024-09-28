media release: Troll University: One Weekend, a Millennia of Norse Folklore and Troll History

Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mount Horeb Area Historical Society & Driftless Historium, 100 S 2nd St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572

$95/person or $75/members. Fee includes box lunch daily, two optional field trips, diploma, and t-shirt! Advanced reservations required (limit of 20 students) for this 18+program. Call (608) 437-6486 to reserve your spot!

As part of 2024’s ongoing celebration of Mount Horeb’s most mysterious and infamous residents—including the recent debut of the all-new, always free Troll Museum, the Driftless Historium is excited to host the first-ever* Troll University on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

Mount Horeb’s quirky and playful moniker “Troll Capital of the World” is a distillation of our community’s deep cultural heritage and immigrant legacy. This two-day workshop delves into this rich expanse of Norse folklore via four sessions covering a millennia of troll history, led by special guest presenter Britte Rasmussen Marsh. Participants will also hear from the Society’s curatorial staff, who will share select, one-of-a-kind Norwegian artifacts and their local stories.

Marsh is a writer, educator and Scandinavian studies scholar based in Portland, Oregon. She returns as a MHAHS program partner after a well-received 2020 virtual series, “Trolls: A Retrospective,” that helped shape 2024’s Troll University. Britte is currently coalescing her research into a non-fiction book entitled “WeTroll” that explores the “troll diaspora” from the Nordic region to North America.

*as far as we know!

NOTE: This is a lecture-based workshop for adults. Students must be 18 years of age or older.