Trollidays Family Storytime

Steven Thompson/SRT Films Mary Thompson and Coco Mia. Mary Thompson and Coco Mia.

media release: The Driftless Historium gets into the holiday spirit with an evening of free family fun—so bring the kids! On Friday, December 12, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. enjoy a cozy storytime (with treats!), followed by a free tissue paper mosaic lantern craft.

Enjoy some sweet snacks, while local author Mary Thompson shares a reading of her debut children’s book, “Adventures of Coco Mia—Lost.” This heartwarming “tail” is a story about a little dog’s bravery, friendship, and the magic of finding your way home. Mary’s book is based on the true story of when her dog Coco Mia went missing, and how neighbors and friends rallied to help bring her home. Everyone will get a chance to pet Coco Mia, the star of the book, who will be attending the event with the author.

Mary Thompson grew up on Maple Shade Farm in Mount Horeb (also known as the Milford Thompson farm)—a fifth-generation farm full of hard work, family memories, and stories. A graduate of Luther College, Thompson worked in education and financial services, prior to becoming a children’s book author. She lives in Madison with her husband Larry Jenkins, and their dog Coco Mia. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale at the event. After the story, children and their families can make their own tissue paper lanterns to take home, with all materials provided. Everyone is welcome at this free event, but please note that children under five must be accompanied by an adult.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Society was founded in 1975 to collect, preserve and share the stories of southwestern Dane County.

For more information about this Trollidays event, call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.