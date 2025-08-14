The Trophy Husbands

to

McDaniel Park, McFarland 4806 McDaniel Lane, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting Bands By the Boardwalk again this summer. Each event will be from 5pm-9pm with live music from 6pm-8pm, in McDaniel Park, McFarland.

There will be food trucks, along with beer, seltzers, soda and water for sale.

Info

McDaniel Park, McFarland 4806 McDaniel Lane, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Music
to
Google Calendar - The Trophy Husbands - 2025-08-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Trophy Husbands - 2025-08-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Trophy Husbands - 2025-08-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Trophy Husbands - 2025-08-14 18:00:00 ical