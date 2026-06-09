The Trophy Husbands
to
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Music Monday
Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our walls and to the streets.
Free music • Pay-what-you-can food cart • Unlimited fun! Mondays from 5-7 p.m. on the front lawn of Good Shepherd’s Madison Campus, 5701 Raymond Road.
Info
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Music