RSVP for Tropical Conservatory Walk

press release: Enjoy a private guided tour through the tropical Conservatory with Conservatory Curator Colten Blackburn to discover some of the incredible tropical trees, palms, ferns, and flowering plants in the collection. See more than 650 plants up close, and hear about some of the unique adaptations and uses of plants from tropical and sub-tropical environments around the world.

Sunday, May 6, 4-5:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 26

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-05