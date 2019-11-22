Tropical Malady
press release: Thailand | 2004 | 35mm | 118 min. | Thai with English subtitles
Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Cast: Banlop Lomnoi, Sakda Kaewbuadee, Huai Dessom
Winner of the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Tropical Malady established director Weerasethakul as one of the most adventurous filmmakers in the world. The more traditional first half shows the budding romance between a soldier on leave and a shy country boy. In the allegorical second part, the soldier travels through a dark forest, alternately stalking and being stalked by his lover in the form of a tiger spirit, and taking advice from a talking baboon. Leisurely paced and beautifully photographed, this is a film to savor.