UW Cinematheque

press release: Thailand | 2004 | 35mm | 118 min. | Thai with English subtitles

Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Cast: Banlop Lomnoi, Sakda Kaewbuadee, Huai Dessom

Winner of the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Tropical Malady established director Weerasethakul as one of the most adventurous filmmakers in the world. The more traditional first half shows the budding romance between a soldier on leave and a shy country boy. In the allegorical second part, the soldier travels through a dark forest, alternately stalking and being stalked by his lover in the form of a tiger spirit, and taking advice from a talking baboon. Leisurely paced and beautifully photographed, this is a film to savor.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
