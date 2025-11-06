RSVP for Tropical Mythical Garden Creatures

press release: Join us for mythical creature fun! Learn the myth and lore of gnomes, flower fairies, and nymphs, search for signs of these mythical creatures in our tropical conservatory, and make your own garden creature and small garden house to take home. All supplies provided. Ages 5-11 with an adult.

Instructor: Ariel Christian, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

This class is for children ages 5-11 with an adult.

﻿**An adult is required to attend this program with their child. You only need to buy a spot for the child participant(s).**

Thursday, November 13th, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Registration deadline: Thursday, November 6th

$15/$12 member, per child