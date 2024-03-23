media release: The MSCR Puzzle Palooza is back with a tropical vacation theme! Team up, throw on your brightest vacation shirt and join us for the MSCR Tropical Puzzle Palooza on Saturday, March 23 at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd.

Adult teams of 2 or 4 race each other to see who can finish the same jigsaw puzzle the fastest. Puzzles are 500 and 750 pieces, respectively. The White Mountain puzzle provided is yours to keep. Door prize drawing and prizes awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Only one person needs to register for the team. The two person team competition takes place at 10 am to 12pm and the four person team competition takes place at 1:30-4pm.

Register at mscr.org. Please call 608-204-3000 for more information. MSCR is a department of the Madison School district and offers many recreation programs for all ages.