press release: The Department of Afro-American Studies and Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre (Krass) invite you to a staged reading:

Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Sandra Adell

Saturday, March 10, 1-3pm, Room 7191 Helen C. White Hall, 600 N. Park St

Free and Open to the public

*Stay for a reception with the director and actors*

About the Play

Both satire and commentary, this Obie-winning backstage comedy addresses racism in the 1950s theater world with observations that remain relevant today. Within the play, African American actors ask for script changes to reflect their reality; in real life, after the 1955 production, Broadway producers asked Childress for script changes to make her play more upbeat. She declined.

About the Playwright

Alice Childress (October 12, 1916 – August 14, 1994) was an American playwright, actor, and author, acknowledged as "the only African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades." Childress wrote: "My writing attempts to interpret the 'ordinary' because they are not ordinary. Each human is uniquely different . . . the human pattern is never cast twice. We are uncommonly and marvelously intricate in thought and action, our problems are most complex and, too often, silently borne." Childress was an activist who formed an off-Broadway union for actors.

About the Director

Sandra Adell is a literature professor in the Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Her most recent publication is Contemporary Plays by African American Women: Ten Complete Plays (University of Illinois Press, December 2015). She currently is working on a new book titled Women Theater Artists of the African Diaspora. She is also a theater and on-camera actor and a proud member of Actors Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild.

CAST

Wiletta Mayer—Theola Carter

Millie Davis—Nyajai Ellison

John Nevins—Ricardo Cortez de la Cruz

Judy Sears—Katherine Norman

Sheldon Forrester—Melvin Hinton

Al Manners---Paul Lorentz

Bill’OWray—Brent Holmes

Eddie Fenten—Donald Dexter

Henry—Sam White

Stage Directions--Martha E. White