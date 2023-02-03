Trouble in Tahiti + The Seven Deadly Sins

media release: Set in 1950s suburbia, Trouble in Tahiti is about a married couple struggling to find happiness in their discontent. Dinah and Sam go from home to office, gym, therapist, and the movies, all while yearning for connection, and all backed up by a vocal jazz trio.

The Seven Deadly Sins tells of a woman on a journey across the U.S. to earn enough money to buy a home, resisting sin in every city she visits. Weill’s 1933 “ballet chanté” divides heroine Anna into two halves of the same woman: a singer and a dancer. Kanopy Dance joins us for this enthralling work.

Don’t miss this double-bill of longing and connection by two extraordinary composers.

Friday, February 3 at 8 pm; Sunday, February 5 at 2:30 pm, Capitol Theater

Sung in English with projected text