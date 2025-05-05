Trousdale, Beane, Nia Ashleigh

× Expand Alex Lang The three members of Trousdale. Trousdale

media release: Los Angeles’ heavenly harmonic trio Trousdale announced their new album, Growing Pains, is set to arrive on April 11 via Independent Co. Releasing the warmly defiant title track and its video, Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene, and Lauren Jones introduce a new body of work centered around three strong, independent women facing the threats of loneliness, broken hearts, loss, and more, and converting it into transformative, uplifting music.

Opening on a ripping electric guitar and bolstered by their trademark harmonies, today’s lead single perfectly encapsulates the feeling of working so hard for what you wanted and skating on the edge of burnout. As transcendent as Trousdale sound when they lean into their gold-hued pop, the group work their country flair into the material more masterfully than ever before.

The trio’s Lauren Jones shared, “The idea for this song came about pretty naturally by discussing one of our favorite subjects: how exhausted we are. It really is so disorienting at times to have a career that is your passion, but also your work. Your boundaries are constantly being pushed and pulled, and you’re always willing to put in the overtime because you care so much. Over time, this can really start to look like burnout if you’re not careful. ‘Growing Pains’ is about living the dream while acknowledging that the dream can be pretty hard sometimes.”

In the official video directed by Giovanna Trujillo and Sworn Friend Studios, Trousdale makes the move from menial tasks around the gym to entering the boxing ring themselves, and emerge as superheroes.

Trousdale’s upcoming second LP was primarily recorded live in the room and co-produced by the band and John Mark Nelson. With co-writing talent lent to them from Mags Duval, John Mark Nelson, and Lawrence Rothman, the trio used a larger band with this record, further flexing their production muscle and resulting in a larger sound than they’ve ever had before. Across 12 remarkable and relatable tracks, Growing Pains points a finger at the weight of life and offers a light at the end of the tunnel. The album will arrive in full on April 11.

﻿

With their talent shining through the brightest live, Trousdale have also announced their upcoming headline Growing Pains tour. Beginning in Philadelphia at the end of April, the 28-date run will come to a close with a massive hometown show in Los Angeles on June 21. The tour will feature a collaborative opening set from Beane and Nia Ashleigh.

Following the devastation of the wildfires in Trousdale’s home city, the band is partnering with The Ally Coalition on behalf of The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. $1 from each ticket will support both mid-term and long-term efforts to rebuild and restore the lives of California’s most affected and underserved populations.

The artist presale and VIP packages go on sale today at 10am local. The Troufriends VIP Meet & Greet Experience will include an exclusive pre-show meet and greet, acoustic performance, a signed zine, limited edition merch, and more. General on-sale for all tickets will open at 10am local on Friday, January 17. See all tour dates here and below.