media release: Thursday- Saturday: Garage Sales, Lions Brat/Burger Sales 10 am-2 pm, at Glacier Square (Piggly Wiggly Lot)

Friday (8:00am- 6:00pm) & Saturday (8am-2pm) : Library Book Sale

Saturday: Zander Park Streamside Events: 5K run/walk, Trout Fishing Demos, Live Music 10:00-4 (6 Bands), Kids Train Rides & Duck Race (noon), Human Foosball, face-painting and more for kids. Raffle Tickets, Adult Rubber Duck Race (ticket purchase required), Chamber Wine Walk (Registration Required), NWDSS Cycling Without Age info/demos, Trout Days hats/t-shirts and so much more! Info Booths from BECWA, Friends of Festge Park, Gateway to Driftless, Friends of Lower WI River Waterway, Ice Age Trail, CP 4-H, Lions Pavilion Planning and more.