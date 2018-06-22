press release: Brewgrass Fridays, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features performances by some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands and a traditional Fish Fry held every Friday night of the season. Free (on the plaza).

Trout Steak Revival makes their debut to the Brewgrass Fridays series on The Grand Plaza in partnership with Door County Brewing Co.! Defined more by expressive songwriting and heartfelt harmonies rather than any one genre, Trout Streak Revival crosses over and blends the bounds of folk, indie, bluegrass, and roots, and in doing so, evokes its own style of Americana.