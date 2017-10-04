Troy Amdahl & Dave Braun

press release: Have you heard of the Oola phenomenon? Maybe not. However, it’s here and it’s a powerful, yet simple message that has captured almost 1 million Oola fans on social media to become a literal sensation and a dynamic movement.

The OolaGuys are coming to Madison! Oct. 4, 7 p.m. and will be signing books, giving a presentation and doing a Q & A at Barnes & Noble, 7433 Mineral Point Road.

The OolaGuys are on a mission to change the world with a word (#Oola). The Oola Dream Tour is on the road and traveling to all 50 states in a vintage 1970 VW Surf Bus collecting dreams in the form of handwritten stickers stuck to the sides and front of the OolaBus. Already they have collected 47,240 dreams on post-it notes and stuck them to the bus.

Since the first copy of the original Oola book rolled off the presses a few years ago, the Oola Lifestyle has become a phenomenon with readers seeking balance in an unbalanced world. More than 120,000 copies of the book have been sold and without a publisher.

Their new book, OOLA FIND BALANCE IN AN UNBALANCED WORLD: The Seven Areas you need to BALANCE and GROW to Live the LIFE OF YOUR DREAMS (HCI; October 17, 2017) has received glowing reviews from top authors, pro athletes, musicians, industry leaders, and Olympians. Oola is not your typical self-help book. By inspiring positive change, the OolaGuys are helping to guide people toward finding more balance and growth in the 7 key areas of life - the 7 F’s of Oola (Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends and Fun). It’s a powerful, yet simple message that has captured almost one million Oola fans on social media and has become a literal phenomenon and a dynamic movement. Oola is a collection of inspiring anecdotes and sincere stories that just happen to have meaningful messages. Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul,” says, “Oola is happy inspiration!”

Here are 7 important reasons to read this book?

1. Learn the three simple steps to balance and grow your life in an unbalanced world.

2. Uncover what blocks you from the life of your dreams and what can get you there faster.

3. Find out what you can learn from a drunken Thai monkey, a black Ninja, and zebra-striped underwear.

4. Why no matter what you have done or have failed to do, you deserve a better life.

5. Become inspired to take the steps, reach your milestones, and achieve your OolaLife.

6. Discover the 7 key areas of life you must balance and grow.

7. Unlock the secrets to taking your life to the next level.

Troy Amdahl (Phoenix, Arizona) is a native of Rochester, Minnesota and co-author with Dave Braun of the international bestselling book Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World. The OolaGuru graduated cum laude from Northwestern Health Sciences University, then became a devoted husband and father, and a successful businessman who traveled the world, retired debt-free at 42, and was an Ironman triathlete. Once a year, he and a group of friends―including Dave, the OolaSeeker who sought him out as a mentor―would meet to set goals and find balance and growth in the key areas of life―the synthesis of which became the philosophy and movement that is Oola.

Dave Braun (Salt Lake City, Utah) is a native of Napoleon, North Dakota and co-author with Troy Amdahl of the international bestselling book Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World. Dave found material success at a young age while under the mentorship of Troy who taught him how to live the Oola principles of balance, but eventually drifted from them and found himself bankrupt, divorced, disconnected, and living in a motel. At rock bottom, he sought out Troy, the OolaGuru, knowing he needed help to get his Oola back. The OolaSeeker vowed that if this worked, he would share Oola with the world. It did, and today, he and Troy travel the country in a 1970 VW surf bus, speaking to groups, collecting dreams, and helping people find balance, purpose, and growth through the 7 F’s of Oola.