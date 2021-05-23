media release: In his 30+ year career as a singer/songwriter, Troye Shanks has performed thousands of shows and has just about as many songs at his finger tips. Mixed in with some original music influenced by such diverse artists as The Jayhawks, John Hiaat, Snoop Dogg, Oasis, Bruce Springsteen, Blues Traveler and Bob Dylan, are plenty of cover songs to please almost any crowd. Free admission.