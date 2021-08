Tru West, Jay B Coolin, Dirty Disco, Swan Flower, DJ Will E Banks, dance by Obsidian, Void

media release: We are back again with another Thursday Night Vibe at the Sundown District

21+ ID required; Security Strictly enforced. $20 at the door.

Advance tickets sales available ... Please inquire

Special Performances By

Tru West, Jay B Coolin, Dirty Disco, Swan Flower

And styles defined crew of Hitters Collective: Obsidian & Void

Music By DJ Will E Banks