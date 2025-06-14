Truck Fest
to
Ahuska Park, Monona 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: GET REVVED UP for Truck Fest, an BIG celebration of wheels! Explore a wide range of amazing vehicles, from firetrucks, construction vehicles, busses, and more! Food trucks will be present for lunch and Kona Ice will be joining us while also running a fundraiser for the library.
Grab lunch, hang out on the big rigs, see demonstrations, and check out fantastic truck-themed books.
A huge thank you to our amazing partners who will be there!
Homburg Construction
Madison Metro
Nelson's Bus Service
Fire Department
Public Works
Duckmobile
Kona Ice
Food Trucks
Monona Parks & Rec
WVMO
...and more announced soon! Updates at https://monona.librarycalendar.com/event/truck-fest-ahuska-park-4545