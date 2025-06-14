media release: GET REVVED UP for Truck Fest, an BIG celebration of wheels! Explore a wide range of amazing vehicles, from firetrucks, construction vehicles, busses, and more! Food trucks will be present for lunch and Kona Ice will be joining us while also running a fundraiser for the library.

Grab lunch, hang out on the big rigs, see demonstrations, and check out fantastic truck-themed books.

A huge thank you to our amazing partners who will be there!

Homburg Construction

Madison Metro

Nelson's Bus Service

Fire Department

Public Works

Duckmobile

Kona Ice

Food Trucks

Monona Parks & Rec

WVMO

...and more announced soon! Updates at https://monona.librarycalendar.com/event/truck-fest-ahuska-park-4545