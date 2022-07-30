media release: Celebrating a longstanding favorite...in a NEW way! Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days will transition from a 2-day event to a Saturday Only Food Truck event. Head to Elkhorn, WI on July 30th for Elkhorn's Truck & Shuck held from 9am-7pm, in Veterans Park. With a fleet of food trucks, live music, and a park full of craft and commercial vendors, we can't think of a better way to celebrate summer! And yes, we're bringing in the trucks, but we won't forget the shucks! Find the Elkhorn Chamber roasting locally sourced sweet corn from start to finish!

