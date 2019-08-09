press release: The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year. We are excited to fundraise this year to support the new greenhouse at the high school.

Join us on Friday, August 9, for our 10th annual Truck & Tractor Pull, and again on Saturday, August 10, for the 5th annual Demolition Derby! Both events start at 7pm at the Lodi Fairgrounds Grandstands, 700 Fair St, Lodi, Wis.

Cost is $12/adults, $6 kids. Remember to bring ear protection for the little ones!

Please see the attached news release for more info or contact me anytime with questions.

Find out more about our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ lodiffaalumnipullandderby.