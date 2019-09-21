Trucks & Treasures

press release: The big rig gig is a showcase of Madison's premier public service machinery, equipment and employees. Kids of all ages (adults too!) are welcomed to climb on, explore and get up close and personal with the big rigs and meet the employees who operate them. Vehicles participating include those from Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Madison Metro, Madison Water Utility, Madison Streets Division and the Madison Parks Division including a fire engine, police car, construction equipment, dump trucks and more! There will be plenty of photo opportunities.

The kids-to-kids garage sale is a unique opportunity for youth to reserve a space to sell their own items to other kids. Kids and families may sell gently used items such as toys, games, dress-up attire, books, bikes, DVDs, and other similar items. Sorry, no food or baked goods may be sold. A booth is just $15.