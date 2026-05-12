media release: We are thrilled to invite you to a very special evening as we launch the True Food Dinner Series!

This event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter: La Brioche True Food is officially becoming the home base for REAP Food Group events. Together, we are collaborating on this series to celebrate "True Food:" everything we consume that nourishes us, from locally sourced ingredients to vibrant conversation, live music, and the warmth of community.

We invite you to join us for a night dedicated to all the things that nourish us.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: La Brioche

Your Ticket Includes:

A Fresh Seasonal Salad Bar: Featuring the best of local produce.

Woodfire Pizza Bar: Handcrafted pizzas fired to perfection.

Delicious Dessert Offerings: A sweet finish from the La Brioche kitchen.

Live Music: Setting the mood for a joyful evening.

Family Friendly: Kids ten and under eat free!

In addition to the dinner menu, guests will have access to a cash bar throughout the evening.

Come hungry for good food and stay for the great company. We can’t wait to celebrate the start of this partnership and this beautiful dinner series with you!