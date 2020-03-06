True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

press release: Fri. March 6 6:30 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) First Fri. Film Series continues with – True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality! This documentary chronicles the amazing work of Alabama public interest attorney, Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of Just Mercy, who has advocated on behalf of the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned for over three decades, seeking to eradicate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. Community potluck meal at 5:45 pm. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/194511788389196/

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
