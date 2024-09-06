media release: USA | 1989 | 35mm | 104 min.

Director: Nancy Savoca

Cast: Annabella Sciorra, Ron Eldard, Aida Turturro

In an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, Donna and Michael (remarkable breakout performances from Sciorra and Eldard) are about to get married, but Michael would much rather be hanging out with his friends than settling down with Donna. With echoes of early Scorsese and Barry Levinson, this clear-eyed, utterly charming, yet totally unsentimental comedy-drama ushered in the American-Indie boom of the 1990s. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 1989 Sundance Film Festival, director Nancy Savoca’s feature debut is a fresh-faced, foul-mouthed slice of life. 35mm print courtesy of the Sundance Collection at the UCLA Film & Television Archive.