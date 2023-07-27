True Name (EP release), Mr. Softheart

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: True Name will be releasing their latest EP "The Longview Sessions" recorded at a secret basement on Madison's rugged northside, engineered by the mysterious Rahul Kamath. True Name songsmith Rick Streed (vocals, guitar) draws inspiration from '80s college rock, avant garde glam rock, and the harmonious '60s to create indie rock oddities played by lead guitarist Chet Toni, bassist Nick Murphy, and drummer Dar Ward. For fans of Pixies, David Bowie, Ween, Donovan.

https://truename.bandcamp.com

Mr. Softheart - Thoughtful goth casual from Des Moines, Iowa. Not to be missed!

https://mrsoftheartintl.bandcamp.com

Info

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - True Name (EP release), Mr. Softheart - 2023-07-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Name (EP release), Mr. Softheart - 2023-07-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Name (EP release), Mr. Softheart - 2023-07-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Name (EP release), Mr. Softheart - 2023-07-27 20:00:00 ical