True Name (EP release), Mr. Softheart

media release: True Name will be releasing their latest EP "The Longview Sessions" recorded at a secret basement on Madison's rugged northside, engineered by the mysterious Rahul Kamath. True Name songsmith Rick Streed (vocals, guitar) draws inspiration from '80s college rock, avant garde glam rock, and the harmonious '60s to create indie rock oddities played by lead guitarist Chet Toni, bassist Nick Murphy, and drummer Dar Ward. For fans of Pixies, David Bowie, Ween, Donovan.

https://truename.bandcamp.com

Mr. Softheart - Thoughtful goth casual from Des Moines, Iowa. Not to be missed!

https://mrsoftheartintl. bandcamp.com