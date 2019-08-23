True Name, Evacuate the Earth, Gentle Brontosaurus
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Beautiful weirdos Evacuate the Earth come from Milwaukee to visit our planet on Friday, August 23. Theremin, saxophone, megaphone, otherworldly noises.
Madison rock-types True Name and Gentle Brontosaurus will throw organized sounds into your earholes too, to pleasing effect.
All this at the beautiful Art In on East Washington Avenue. 8 pm, $5 cover, 21+.
https://evacuatetheearthmusic.bandcamp.com
https://gentlebrontosaurus.bandcamp.com
