True Name, Evacuate the Earth, Gentle Brontosaurus

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Beautiful weirdos Evacuate the Earth come from Milwaukee to visit our planet on Friday, August 23. Theremin, saxophone, megaphone, otherworldly noises.

Madison rock-types True Name and Gentle Brontosaurus will throw organized sounds into your earholes too, to pleasing effect.

All this at the beautiful Art In on East Washington Avenue. 8 pm, $5 cover, 21+.

https://evacuatetheearthmusic.bandcamp.com

https://gentlebrontosaurus.bandcamp.com

https://truename.bandcamp.com/

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
