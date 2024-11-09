True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle

The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A night of psychedelic music at The Wisco featuring 4 freaky and also groovy Madison bands!

True Name - Psychedelic rock hymnals

https://truename.bandcamp.com/album/the-longview-sessions

Yakuza Jacuzzi - Electro kraut

https://yakuzajacuzzi.bandcamp.com/album/squid-business

histo - Alt Slacker Pop

https://histo.bandcamp.com/album/jgdc

c. halle - SlackerCore

https://challe.bandcamp.com/album/post-sex-cigarette

$5

21+

Info

The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-256-8211
Google Calendar - True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle - 2024-11-09 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle - 2024-11-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle - 2024-11-09 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle - 2024-11-09 21:00:00 ical