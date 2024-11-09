True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle
The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A night of psychedelic music at The Wisco featuring 4 freaky and also groovy Madison bands!
True Name - Psychedelic rock hymnals
https://truename.bandcamp.com/
Yakuza Jacuzzi - Electro kraut
Yakuza Jacuzzi - Electro kraut
histo - Alt Slacker Pop
https://histo.bandcamp.com/
c. halle - SlackerCore
https://challe.bandcamp.com/
$5
21+
