True Name, Yakuza Jacuzzi, histo, c. halle

media release: A night of psychedelic music at The Wisco featuring 4 freaky and also groovy Madison bands!

True Name - Psychedelic rock hymnals

https://truename.bandcamp.com/ album/the-longview-sessions

Yakuza Jacuzzi - Electro kraut

https://yakuzajacuzzi. bandcamp.com/album/squid- business

histo - Alt Slacker Pop

https://histo.bandcamp.com/ album/jgdc

c. halle - SlackerCore

https://challe.bandcamp.com/ album/post-sex-cigarette

$5

21+