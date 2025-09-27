× Expand Fabian Fioto Pokey LaFarge in a flower bed. Pokey LaFarge

media release: The Madison Mallards and Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge have announced a new music and food festival to take place on Saturday, September 27 at the Warner Park Duck Pond, the True North Music + Food Festival.

Participating restaurants include Heritage Tavern, Ahan, Seven Acre Dairy, Cinn City Smash, Banzo, Salvatore’s, Lola’s, Beef Butter BBQ, Cadre, It’s Good For You Pizza, Jalisco, and Ancora.

Live music will begin at 4:00 with national touring artist Pokey LaFarge headlining the event along with music from Madison favorites People Brothers Band, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Mr. Chair & Spectaculous, Darren Sterud’s New Orleans Tribute, and DJ Phil Money.

“We’re celebrating our 25th year on the Northside and given all of the new activity on this side of town it seemed like the perfect time to give this side of town something new to cheer about.” said Mallards President Vern Stenman.

The festival will feature an impressive roster of Madison restaurants, and a slew of great bands. In collaboration with the Mallards, the food has been curated by Lola’s co-owner Evan Dannells with music programmed by his Lola’s partner Matt Gerding.

“Since opening Lola’s we’ve fallen in love with the Northside and see so much great food and music happening all over the city” said Gerding. “The food and music communities in this city are so incredible and we just felt like throwing a great party to celebrate that on our side of town.”

“There’s no better place than a baseball field to capture the timeless and authentic intersection of homegrown music, food and community” says Gerding. “Our hope is to turn this into an annual tradition and we’re thrilled with how it’s all coming together in year one.”

Tickets are $15 ($85 VIP) and go on-sale Friday, June 6, at 10am at TrueNorthFest.com.

Our gates will open at 3pm with music beginning at 4pm. All restaurant vendors will be open starting at 3pm!

The Mad City Windows & Baths True North Festival is presented by Greenwoods State Bank, American Family Insurance with support from Dancing Goat Distillery, RA! THC Beverage, Dane County Regional Airport, and Untitled Art.

True North is proud to be donating $2 for every ticket sold to Dane County Food Collective and DAIS.

For questions and further information please contact Matt Gerding at matt@lolasmadison.com.