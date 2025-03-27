True Play

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release:  FREE! True Play on Thursdays 9:30-11:30  Neighborhood House Community Center 29 S Mills. 0-5 w/ caregivers. Come explore, visit and move indoors!!

Info

Kids & Family
608-255-5337
