ONLINE: The Trumpet in the Orchestra of Evolution: The Story of the Sandhill Crane in North America

press release: The global COVID-19 pandemic requires people worldwide to stay at home, including International Crane Foundation staff in Africa, Asia and North America. We are staying connected via our computers and other digital devices, which creates a great opportunity for us to share information on cranes and conservation with YOU!

We hope you join us for our weekly webinar series on Thursdays beginning at 11 a.m. Central time. The webinars will be live or, for our presentations by staff in Asia and Africa, pre-recorded. The webinar recording will be available online after the event.

Because of you our work to save cranes is possible. Thank you for your continued support.

join us for our first webinar with Crane Research Coordinator Anne Lacy on Thursday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Central time. Sandhill Cranes are the most numerous of the world’s fifteen crane species. They inhabit many varied places in North America – and Asia! – in both migratory and non-migratory populations. Join us for a talk that will follow this species from tropical forests to arctic tundra and the places they go in between. Register via Zoom.