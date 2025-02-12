Trump's Attacks on American Families & the LA Wildfires

media release: Wednesday's Town Hall, featuring Executive Director Ben Jealous, will cover the work that the Sierra Club is doing to stop the Trump Administration's illegal power grab and provide different ways for you to get involved. We'll also elevate the efforts of the Angeles Chapter and highlight their work surrounding the LA fires and the disinformation that we are seeing about forest policies on social media.

Join us to hear from Ben Jealous and Angeles Chapter Director Morgan Goodwin as we talk through the crucial next steps to protect our communities, our climate, and our democracy.

Can't make it? Register and we'll send you a link to the recording once it is available!