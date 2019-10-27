Trunk or Treat
Burke Lutheran Church 5720 Portage Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: Our second annual Trunk or Treat event is set for Sunday, October 27. New this year is a hotdog stand with all the fixings, apple cider and hot chocolate. Vehicles will be parked around our graveyard to be visited by the trick-or-treaters. This event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. So plan on joining us for the food, fellowship, fun and festivities!
