Trunk or Treat

to Google Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00

Burke Lutheran Church 5720 Portage Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Our second annual Trunk or Treat event is set for Sunday, October 27. New this year is a hotdog stand with all the fixings, apple cider and hot chocolate. Vehicles will be parked around our graveyard to be visited by the trick-or-treaters. This event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. So plan on joining us for the food, fellowship, fun and festivities!

Info

Burke Lutheran Church 5720 Portage Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718 View Map
Kids & Family
608-244-8486
to Google Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - Trunk or Treat - 2019-10-27 17:00:00