media release: Trunk or Treat happens from 1 - 4 PM the afternoon of Halloween day. We'll have cars with decorated trunks passing out treats to kids in a safe manner before they go out in their neighborhoods. It is completely free of charge, there is a link to register to attend HERE, but registration is not required. It will take place at Keller-Williams, 555 Zor Shrine Pl, Madison WI 53719. If anyone has questions they can reach us at our phone number (608) 831-0800 or caseyolson@kw.com.