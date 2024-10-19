media release: Trunk or Treat at LVLUP East Madison

Join us for a spooky good time at LVLUP Martial Arts East Madison's Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 19th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM!

Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of Halloween fun, featuring:

Costume Contest – Show off your best Halloween costumes and compete for the top spot!

Trick-or-Treating – Explore creatively decorated trunks and collect plenty of treats!

This event is free and open to the community, but please register to help us plan for all the fun. Feel free to invite friends—and don’t forget to have them register too!

Register here: https://cp.mystudio.io/e/?=LVLUP/11688/622725//1726090220

Want to decorate a trunk and be part of the fun? Email us at eastmadison@lvlupma.com to sign up!

We can’t wait to see you in your Halloween best!