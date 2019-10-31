Trunk or Treat

press release: No tricks, just treats! Join us for a scare-free evening of trunk or treating at Red Village Church, in Madison on the corner of Whitney Way and Regent St, on October 31st from 5:30-8pm. We’ll have free food, games, and candy. Event will be held in the parking lot, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the gymnasium. Costumes are encouraged, but not necessary. Fun for the whole family!

