Trunk or Treat
Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Join us at Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church for trunk or treat! It is going to be a wonderful time!
This will take place in the Church parking lot. Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church is located at 3705 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI 53704 (across from East Bluff Apartments)
Info
Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Kids & Family