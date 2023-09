media release: Wear your best costume and come out to the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center for a SPOOKTACULAR time! There will be live music, free games, & many local businesses and organizations passing out candy!! This is a FREE event!

Noon-4 pm, 10/28, Family Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie.

https://www.facebook. com/events/264314789730953