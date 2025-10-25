media release: The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department is thrilled to announce that this year’s Trunk or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This free event will be hosted at a new location this year, 910 S Bird Street, the Youth Baseball Complex parking lot.

This year's Trunk or Treat promises a day full of family-friendly festivities. Over 30 vendors will be on-site, handing out candy and hosting exciting games to keep everyone entertained. Attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite decorated trunk! In addition to the candy and games, the event will feature delicious food trucks and spooktacular entertainment.

Families can enjoy two magic shows at 1 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. and a Sing-along with Mister Jim from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. But make sure you’re at the Family Stage at 3:45 p.m. to see the top three winners of best decorated trunk!

Limited parking is available at the Youth Baseball Complex and via walking trail from Sheehan Park. For the safety of attendees, cross guards will be on hand to assist pedestrians as they cross the streets, and multiple entrances will be open to help avoid long lines.

“Trunk or Treat is an event that brings trick or treating to one convenient location.” said Jade Pekol, Community Events & Development Manager. “I can’t wait to see the decorated trunks, scary costumes, and a whole lot of community fun!”

Thank you to our generous presenting sponsor Bank of Sun Prairie, stage sponsor Cardinal Heating & Cooling with additional support from Forever Yours Jewelry, KidStrong Sun Prairie, and The Little Gym Sun Prairie.

For additional information, please visit the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1458064128847907/