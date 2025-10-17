media release: Kids of all ages are invited to the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 5th annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 17th from 3-6pm. Attendees will enjoy treats from festive trunks decorated and sponsored by area businesses, volunteers, and shelter supporters. The Community Education Room will offer more activities for kids. You won’t want to miss this fun afternoon at the shelter!

Trunk or Treat will take place in the parking lot and community room of the HSJC, located at W6127 Kiesling Road between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. Parking will be available in the grassy lot in front of the shelter. This event is free to attend, but monetary and in-kind donations are greatly appreciated. Our wish list can be found here: https://hsjc-wis.com/donate/wish-list/.

We look forward to seeing you at Trunk or Treat to celebrate “howl-o-ween” in Jefferson County! The shelter will be open for adoptions. Stop in, grab some candy, and find a new friend! For any questions, please contact Madison at mcummings@hsjc-wis.com.