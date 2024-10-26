Trunk or Treat

media release: Bring your friends and join us for a Spooktacular time. This event is for everyone and open to the public. Trunk hosts will set up starting at 2:30, with the kids coming around for treats starting at 3:00. We will have outdoor fun including games, a photo booth, a light dinner and a campfire until about 4:30 and then we will head inside to watch CoCo in the Fireside room. Festivities will end by 6:30pm.