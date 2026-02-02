media release: February is Try Aikido Month!

Have you ever been curious about a martial art, but you do not know where to start?

This is an ideal way to try out Aikido and see if it's for you. All basic classes are tailored to the experience level of the students in attendance, and experienced students will be in class to help you. This offer is for participants in our adult programs, which includes teens 13 and up. For younger kids, please see our Youth program.

Aikido is a non-competitive, non-violent martial art. The training can be adapted to suit your body and your needs. For some it's vigorous and athletic. For others it's more meditative. Each person retains the responsibility and autonomy that allows them to decide for themselves where their limits are.

Join any of our All Levels classes in February for just $35 with no ongoing commitment or contracts.

M: 6-7 am, 6-7:30 pm

T: 12-1 pm

W: 6-7 am, 6:30-8 pm

Th: 12-1pm

F: 6:15-7:15 pm, 7:15-8:15 pm